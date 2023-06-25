Charlotte Flair shares a tweet commemorating her tribute to AEW star on WWE SmackDown

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was seen referencing her husband and AEW star with one of his iconic moves. She recently took to Twitter to share a picture of herself doing the pose.

The AEW star in question, Andrade El Idolo, recently returned to AEW after a significant hiatus from the company. His first match after coming back was at the inaugural Collision show, where he squared off against Buddy Matthews. The same bout featured him posing in his signature style with one hand raised up.

The same pose was replicated on SmackDown this week by WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair in her match against Lacey Evans. While fans immediately noticed the gesture, the superstar herself confirmed her intention behind the tribute on Twitter by sharing a picture. She also mentioned her husband in the caption.

"always TRANQUILA……. @AndradeElIdolo his MAMACITA 💎," tweeted Flair.

You can check out her original post here:

Charlotte Flair recently shared a tweet addressing a fan. Check it out here.

Andrade El Idolo has also references the WWE Superstar on AEW Collision

Respect certainly goes both ways, given Andrade's tribute to his wife on AEW's brand-new show.

Andrade's match against Buddy Matthews was an intense back-and-forth, where both stars seemed determined to take the win. The repeated attacks on each other also led to Matthews suffering a kayfabe leg injury, while his opponent injured his arm. Idolo took advantage of the House of Black member's injury and executed a Figure-Eight submission hold, forcing Matthews to tap out.

Post-match, Andrade was ambushed by the House of Black. This set up a rivalry between him and Brody King, who he will face on Collision next. It remains to be seen what is in store for him next.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will take down Brody King? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes