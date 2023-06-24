Charlotte Flair sends a heartwarming message to one fan after WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair take on Lacey Evans in a singles match. Following the contest, The Queen took to Twitter to send a heartwarming message to one of her fans.

Charlotte Flair easily defeated Evans by locking in the Figure Eight before Asuka appeared to attack her.

The Queen and Asuka are set to compete for the WWE Women’s Championship in London next week on SmackDown. It will be one of the biggest matches of the show before Money in the Bank.

This week, a fan appeared in the crowd with a special message for the Flair. The child held up a sign that said the following:

"I spent my chore money to see Charlotte."

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was moved by her fan’s poster. She took to Twitter soon after the show to send a heartwarming message for the child.

"Hey kiddo 🩵 I saw you!!! Thank you for coming. 🫶🏻"

The Queen is one of the most popular characters in WWE. She has amassed a huge fanbase that tunes in whenever she returns to the ring and competes in big matches.

WWE star Charlotte Flair wants to do one thing before she retires

Charlotte Flair’s husband, Andrade El Idolo, works in WWE’s rival promotion AEW. The two haven’t had much time to work together, but hope to do so someday soon.

Flair is the most decorated female superstar in WWE. She has accomplished more than most women can only dream of in the wrestling ring.

However, there is one thing she wants to do before she retires. In an interview with Forbes, she was asked if she’d consider teaming up with Andrade El Idolo on-screen. She jumped at the idea and said she hoped she could do so down the road.

"I hope so, yes. As long as he’s happy. I just wanna be on camera with him at some point," she said.

Fans can hope to see the two stars work in the same company someday. That could lead them to form a tag team to compete against some big names. It would be great to see Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins team up to face Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo someday.

