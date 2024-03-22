Charlotte Flair shares an unseen WrestleMania throwback photo with WWE legend

Charlotte Flair recently shared a rare and unseen WrestleMania throwback picture with a WWE legend. Flair is synonymous with WrestleMania, and it is great to see how far she has come in the Stamford-based promotion.

The legend that she shared a photo with is none other than her father, Ric Flair. The Queen took to X/Twitter to post a throwback picture with her father from WrestleMania 24. She could be seen with a different haircut, totally unrecognizable from how she looks now.

She referenced her quirky haircut in a funny way and wrote:

“#tbt @RicFlairNatrBoy WM XXIV this haircut 🥴”

Check out her tweet below:

This was the edition of WrestleMania where Ric Flair put his career on the line against Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid defeated The Nature Boy in what was an emotionally charged match, prompting Flair to give up his in-ring career.

Becky Lynch named Charlotte Flair as her wrestling soulmate

Becky Lynch is a household name in WWE and has gone on to achieve great milestones in the Stamford-based company. Over the years, The Man has had rivalries with many superstars, but none have been better than Charlotte Flair.

Lynch has now called the Queen her wrestling soulmate and showed her the ultimate form of respect. The Man was speaking at the autograph signing session of her new book when she named Charlotte Flair, along with Bianca Belair and Nia Jax, as her wrestling soulmates.

"The very cool thing about that is I think there's several. I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. I think no matter how many times Charlotte and I have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair. She's fabulous, I love stepping in the ring with her. Every time we do I feel like there's a little bit of magic that happens. And so, there's a couple. I've loved beating the bejesus out of Nia Jax also, I will say that I've loved it," Becky Lynch said.

Lynch will take on Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

