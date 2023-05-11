Chavo Guerrero clears the air about his relationship with AEW after sad departure

AEW and Chavo Guerrero shockingly parted ways in late 2021, and according to the veteran, he was never notified about his release. During a recent interview, the veteran revealed he's on good terms with the promotion.

Following his AEW debut, he acted as Andrade El Idolo's manager before being "fired" by the star. Additionally, Chavo managed Bandido shortly before Khan purchased ROH but also parted ways with the masked performer due to an on-screen disagreement.

During his recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Chavo recalled having a good time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he added that his Young Rock television series duties took precedence.

"I knew that it was coming, and I told Tony [Khan], 'I’ve got to do Young Rock at some point.' Then it came and I said, 'Look man, this is what I am making over there.' He was like: 'Ok, that’s a lot!' But he said 'Go and do what you’ve got to do.'"

Chavo added that his agreement changed upon returning but that he's still on good terms with AEW.

"When I came back, [originally] he said, 'Come back and you’ll still have a job here. But when I came back, things changed. I’m still on good terms with those guys." (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

Konnan recently gave his take on Chavo Guerrero's recent statements about Rey Mysterio and claimed that the veteran simply did it to get attention from WWE.

The former AEW star also revealed why he left WWE back in 2011

Chavo's lengthy WWE run is mainly remembered by many for his iconic pairing with his late uncle Eddie Guerrero. Despite the Hall of Famer's sudden death, Chavo continued in the promotion as a singles star until his exit in 2011.

During the same interview, Chavo recalled how Eddie Guerrero told him that he was considering retirement months before his death and that this conversation came to mind when it was time to leave WWE.

"My kids at the time were eight and eleven maybe, and I just didn’t want them growing up without a dad. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want my kids to grow up without a dad. That’s kind of why I left."(H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

It remains to be seen whether Chavo Guerrero will return to pro wrestling anytime in the future or sign with AEW, WWE, or any other promotion in the US.

