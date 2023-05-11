"I didn't want to get divorced" - Former AEW star explains why he left WWE after a 10-year stint 

WWE has had some of the biggest names pass through the promotion over the past few decades. Recently, veteran third-generation star Chavo Guerrero Jr. revealed why he left the Stamford-based promotion in 2011.

Chavo is best known for his feuds and pairings with his late uncle, the legendary Eddie Guerrero. However, outside of his WWE tenure, Chavo has captured numerous championships as well.

During his recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Chavo Guerrero revealed that Latino Heat considered retirement shortly before his passing.

“I remember before he passed, like 6 months before, I remember him coming to me and saying I don’t want to be here anymore. I said, 'Dude, drop out and do something else'. He got real mad, [and said] 'What am I going to do? What else am I going to do? This is what we do, we wrestle.' I said that it doesn’t matter, your family life is more important."

Vick @Vick_WWE_ Classic Los Guerreros vignette



Eddie and Chavo Guerrero steal from a woman pushing a stroller Classic Los Guerreros vignette Eddie and Chavo Guerrero steal from a woman pushing a stroller https://t.co/xiF8mNlDCu

Chavo continued, revealing how that conversation with Eddie led him to leave WWE when the time came:

"My kids at the time were 8 and 11 maybe, and I just didn’t want them growing up without a dad. I had already been on the road for 20 years. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want my kids to grow up without a dad. That’s kind of why I left."(H/T: Chris Van Vliet).

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Chavo Guerrero recently explained why he took major shots at WWE veteran Rey Mysterio

Fans were shocked last month when Chavo began to accuse Mysterio of leeching off of Eddie Guerrero's legacy and their family name. The veteran additionally took his comments further on social media, leading many to wonder where the animosity came from.

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



My full interview with People were SO MAD when Chavo Guerrero turned on Rey MysterioMy full interview with @mexwarrior goes live tomorrow! People were SO MAD when Chavo Guerrero turned on Rey MysterioMy full interview with @mexwarrior goes live tomorrow! 🔥 https://t.co/PoEXDGDpG9

During an exclusive Sportskeeda interview with Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo revealed that while he has no ill feelings toward Mysterio, however, there was some truth to his statements.

"It was because there's some truth in there," Chavo said. "It's real, that's why people love that kinda stuff. That's why Vince [McMahon] loves it. Like we talked about before, Jerry Jarrett, the promoter, Jeff Jarrett's father, says, 'Real issues draw real money.'" [3:35 – 3:48]

Chavo's statements caught wind quickly, and some even believe he did it to draw WWE's attention. It remains to be seen if this will ever be picked up as a storyline in the promotion.

Poll : 0 votes