Chelsea Green betrays Matt Cardona, sides with AEW star

Matt Cardona is set to face a certain AEW star in singles action, but his wife, Chelsea Green, may have approved a match with Danhausen without the former WWE Superstar's acknowledgment.

Cardona has been going around the independent circuit, competing for several promotions and facing many top stars across the industry. He even coined a nickname for himself as the "Indy God." On the other hand, the Very Nice, Very Evil star has also been making his way across the indies, and their paths have finally crossed.

The two have had back-and-forth exchanges on social media, with another happening after their match was made official. On Twitter, it was announced that GCW Role Model Matt Cardona will face Danhausen. The former WWE Superstar claimed that he never agreed to the match in the first place.

Danhausen replied, claiming that Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, approved the match, seeing as they know one another from ROH.

"I am going to come over and break your toys. Chelsea approved the match. We are old good time friends from ROH," he wrote.

AEW star Danhausen reunites with CM Punk

Danhausen recently ran into CM Punk in their first public appearance together since the latter's release from AEW.

The two have been good friends since their time, both being on the same promotion. Even though the Straight Edge Superstar is now with WWE, the pair continues to have hilarious interactions online.

On Instagram, the Very Nice, Very Evil star posted a picture of the two, possibly during a meetup of theirs during an event.

"A very evil wrestling weekend" the AEW star wrote.

As of now, Danhausen isn't on live TV, with his last appearance being at Worlds End during the pre-show. But he has instead been making most of his time competing on the independent circuit. He may return to the promotion soon and possibly link up with his friends again.

