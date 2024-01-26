"Chin up, t**s out" - AEW star Toni Storm receives an explicit message

Toni Storm, who is currently one of the most popular acts in AEW's women's division, has received an explicit message from a potential challenger.

Deonna Purrazzo, who revealed herself to be All Elite earlier this month, was involved in a segment with the AEW Women's World Champion on the January 24 episode of Dynamite. Purrazzo, who is a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion, has responded to the champion threatening her in a backstage interview on the Wednesday night show.

The Virtuosa and the Timeless One came face to face in an interview with Renee Paquette. The two stars alluded to their past history and Purrazzo called out her former WWE colleague to square off against her as the best version of herself. During the segment, Storm threw her shoe at Purrazzo in keeping with her new iconic catchphrase.

The former ROH Women's World Champion however responded in kind, throwing her own shoe back at Storm before trying to lock her in a submission move. Storm was saved by the intervention of Mariah May, and they made their escape after Purrazzo laid out Luther, Storm's on-screen butler, and held aloft the Women's World Title.

In a backstage interview after the event, Storm promised Purrazzo that their conflict is far from over. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion shared her response on X, quoting Storm's catchphrase and referencing their TV segment.

"Chin up, t**s out, and watch for the shoe... right, Toni? [kiss emoji]" - Purrazzo wrote.

Toni Storm has a matching tattoo with newly-signed AEW star

A recent acquisition of AEW's women's division shares a matching tattoo with Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Toni Storm sat down for an interview with Deonna Purrazzo, conducted by Renee Paquette. During the interview, Purrazzo revealed that she and the former member of the Outcasts shared the same tattoo.

The segment dealt with Storm and Purrazzo's relationship prior to meeting in AEW. The Virtuosa appealed to Storm that she wanted to face the best possible version of her, pointing out their matching calf tattoos with the intention of bringing out the version of the champion that Purrazzo claimed to know and wished to beat.

A user on X shared a photograph of the matching tattoo shared by Purrazzo and the former World of Stardom Champion.

"Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo have matching tattoos!" - the user wrote.

A title match between Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm seems to be inevitable, as Purrazzo continues to rack up wins and is so far undefeated in 2024.

