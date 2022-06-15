"Made a world of difference"- Bullet Club member lauds Christian Cage for helping him become a better wrestler

Bullet Club member Chris Bey heaped praise on AEW star Christian Cage for helping him out and making him a better performer.

Chris Bey has established himself as one of the top names in IMPACT with some stellar in-ring performances along with his Bullet Club association. He is a huge admirer of Christian Cage, who is regarded as one of the smartest wrestling brains in the industry today. When Captain Charisma returned to IMPACT in 2021, Bey didn't miss out on the opportunity to seek his help.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the former X-Division Champion spoke about picking the veteran's brain:

"One of the first days he was there, I asked him if he could watch some of my stuff and give me some feedback if he had time, and he did. Picking apart some specific moments in my match where I could have made slight adjustments that would have changed the whole perception of what happened and protected it a little bit more." (H/T: Fightful)

He further lauded the former WWE Superstar for being quite helpful with the little things in wrestling that matter the most:

"When you're talking to someone like Christian who has wrestled everyone under the sun and has been doing it for so long, it's the little stuff that is going to make the world of difference. He was so cool."

Jay 'Christian' Reso @Christian4Peeps 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. https://t.co/dKX8SeXrpb

Chris Bey has previously cited Christian as his dream opponent

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his AEW debut at Revolution 2021. He joined Tony Khan's promotion following a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble. Since then, the 28-year veteran has delivered some stellar matches against the likes of Kenny Omega and Adam Cole to name a few.

In August 2021, Captain Charisma dethroned Kenny Omega to become the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in AEW Rampage's first episode. Prior to the match, Chris Bey tweeted that he wanted the former WWE Superstar to win the title so that he could wrestle him one day:

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has been an associate of The Jurassic Express for quite some time. However, recent developments indicate an upcoming heel turn for Christian Cage, given the strife building between him and Jungle Boy. A riveting mentor vs. protégé feud could be on the cards soon.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Christian Cage vs. Chris Bey? Yes No 0 votes so far