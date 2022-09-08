Chris Jericho accidentally leaks major details about AEW World Title match on Dynamite

Chris Jericho has apparently made a blunder regarding the yet-to-be-determined future AEW World Champion.
With the massive announcement made by Tony Khan about vacating of the World Title, a tournament is slated to proceed in the weeks up to the AEW Grand Slam.
This week on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Hangman Adam Page faced each other in the first fight of the tournament, with the American Dragon scoring the win via a quick pinfall.
However, Jericho spoiled the match winner minutes prior in a backstage segment. While gloating over his win at All Out, the Wizard stated that he would defeat Danielson again next week to proceed to the finals at the Grand Slam.
"I am gonna beat Bryan Danielson again, next week on Dynamite, and I am gonna go on to Grand Slam." (1:03 - 1:10)
With the American Dragon prevailing over the Anxious Millennial Cowboy, he will face the JAS leader in pursuit of the top gold. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who wins next week.
Do you think Jericho can defeat Danielson again next week? Sound off in the comments below!
