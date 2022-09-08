Chris Jericho accidentally leaks major details about AEW World Title match on Dynamite

Chris Jericho has apparently made a blunder regarding the yet-to-be-determined future AEW World Champion.

With the massive announcement made by Tony Khan about vacating of the World Title, a tournament is slated to proceed in the weeks up to the AEW Grand Slam.

This week on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Hangman Adam Page faced each other in the first fight of the tournament, with the American Dragon scoring the win via a quick pinfall.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV Who's your pick for the new AEW World Champion? Who's your pick for the new AEW World Champion? https://t.co/rs9yYAVhH7

However, Jericho spoiled the match winner minutes prior in a backstage segment. While gloating over his win at All Out, the Wizard stated that he would defeat Danielson again next week to proceed to the finals at the Grand Slam.

"I am gonna beat Bryan Danielson again, next week on Dynamite, and I am gonna go on to Grand Slam." (1:03 - 1:10)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to A celebratory Jericho Appreciation Society update us on their massive week coming up in the wake of #AEWAllOut ! And apparently, they don't like turtles.Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! A celebratory Jericho Appreciation Society update us on their massive week coming up in the wake of #AEWAllOut! And apparently, they don't like turtles. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/qSo4lNsZGD

With the American Dragon prevailing over the Anxious Millennial Cowboy, he will face the JAS leader in pursuit of the top gold. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who wins next week.

Do you think Jericho can defeat Danielson again next week? Sound off in the comments below!

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali