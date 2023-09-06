Chris Jericho addresses CM Punk's AEW firing

AEW veteran Chris Jericho has been an integral part of the promotion and is considered a locker-room leader. CM Punk's exit from the promotion has broken the news cycle, but what does The Ocho think about this?

Despite being a major name on the roster, Jericho doesn't often comment on the real-life drama in the promotion. During CM Punk's first suspension last year, however, some reports alleged that he confronted the star after the brawl and called him "a cancer."

During an episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho expressed regret about the incident between Punk and Jack Perry.

"Wembley was his last match, which: what a way to go out if you're going to go out. I did see him that day. It's a regretful moment, what happened, but Tony Khan made his decision. CM Punk was a big part of AEW from the time he was here." (H/T Fightful)

In closing, Jericho noted that while The Second City Saint has parted from the promotion, his final match was a blockbuster against Samoa Joe. Many fans pointed out how it seemed like he said farewell as he left the ring at All In, which begs the question: Is CM Punk retired?

Chris Jericho jokingly told CM Punk he'd use the GTS at AEW All In

While wrestlers often take shots at each other during their matches or make inside references that only they understand, it sometimes goes sideways. Jack Perry's jab at CM Punk notably began the brawl at All In, but could Jericho have been the target of his frustration instead?

During the same episode of the podcast, Chris Jericho recalled his conversation with CM Punk prior to AEW All In, and how he tried to make sure that there wouldn't be overlap with their matches.

"I did speak to him, briefly, I was going to do a frankensteiner off the top, and I know that he does that sometimes. I went and talked to him for a bit, asked if he was going to do it, he wasn't. I told him I was going to do the GTS, with a straight face, and I think for a second he thought that I was going to. I was joking, of course." (H/T Fightful)

According to this account, things were not as bad between Chris Jericho and CM Punk as some of last year's reports alleged. Unfortunately, fans will likely never get to see what could have been if Punk had made amends with the entire AEW locker room.

