Chris Jericho and other AEW stars react to Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes' heartwarming announcement

Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, recently welcomed their baby girl into the world. The latter made this announcement through an emotional post on social media. On this special moment, many AEW stars, including names like Chris Jericho, shared their best wishes with the couple.Brandi Rhodes took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby's hand following the delivery. She wrote that it was a heartwarming moment for herself and Cody Rhodes to welcome their child, Leilani Ella Runnels, into their family. This special post has been making a lot of buzz all around the professional wrestling world, sparking reactions from various names in the industry.&quot;Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️,&quot; wrote Brandi.Chris Jericho expressed his happiness by liking Brandi’s Instagram post. Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale congratulated the Rhodes family with a heartfelt comment. Also, Cody’s former AEW rival, Sammy Guevara, shared his congratulations.Check out their reactions below:AEW stars' comments [Image via Brandi Rhodes' Instagram]Cody Rhodes gives a special message on the birth of his baby daughterCody Rhodes has now become a father of two. After secretly welcoming his second daughter into the world, The American Nightmare shared his special message with the fans through a heartwarming post on social media.The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion quoted Brandi Rhodes' X post with a message of his own, sharing his happiness. With a heartfelt tone, Rhodes wrote:&quot;Three taps on the ground My Leilani 🩷&quot;Check out his Instagram post below:Cody’s post on X has been drawing significant attention from the pro wrestling community. It marks a big moment for the couple, and the fans are showering them with love and heartfelt wishes.