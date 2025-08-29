Congratulations go out to Brandi and Cody Rhodes!

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his wife graced the fans with some phenomenal news amid the champion's absence from the weekly product. Brandi revealed that the two welcomed their second child.In 2021, Cody Rhodes and Brandi had their first child, named Liberty Rhodes. After the couple returned to the Stamford-based promotion, Liberty made several backstage appearances alongside her parents. The American Nightmare has been on a hiatus from the company, and the couple recently announced the birth of their second child.In a tweet on X, Brandi welcomed Leilani Ella Runnels to the world. The former WWE announcer also shared a photo with her newborn. She also penned a heartfelt message where she thanked god for answering the couple's prayers.&quot;Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️,&quot; Brandi tweeted on X.The news came as a shock to fans, and this further explains Rhodes' absence from the weekly product a week after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam against John Cena. After the event, Drew McIntyre brutally attacked The American Nightmare on Friday Night SmackDown.Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will reportedly face Drew McIntyre in September 2025Drew McIntyre started a feud with Cody Rhodes immediately after WWE SummerSlam when The American Nightmare won the title from John Cena. The Scottish Warrior Claymore-kicked Rhodes' head into the announcer's desk, and he hasn't appeared on the product since the spot.However, reports have suggested that Rhodes will be back in action next month for Wrestlepalooza and would most likely defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the event in Indianapolis. It'll be interesting to see when The American Nightmare returns to the promotion.On behalf of Sportskeeda, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to the Rhodes family.