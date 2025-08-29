Congratulations go out to Brandi and Cody Rhodes!

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:11 GMT
Brandi and Cody Rhodes! [Image from Brandi
Brandi and Cody Rhodes! [Image from Brandi's Instagram account]

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his wife graced the fans with some phenomenal news amid the champion's absence from the weekly product. Brandi revealed that the two welcomed their second child.

Ad

In 2021, Cody Rhodes and Brandi had their first child, named Liberty Rhodes. After the couple returned to the Stamford-based promotion, Liberty made several backstage appearances alongside her parents. The American Nightmare has been on a hiatus from the company, and the couple recently announced the birth of their second child.

In a tweet on X, Brandi welcomed Leilani Ella Runnels to the world. The former WWE announcer also shared a photo with her newborn. She also penned a heartfelt message where she thanked god for answering the couple's prayers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️," Brandi tweeted on X.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

The news came as a shock to fans, and this further explains Rhodes' absence from the weekly product a week after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam against John Cena. After the event, Drew McIntyre brutally attacked The American Nightmare on Friday Night SmackDown.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will reportedly face Drew McIntyre in September 2025

Drew McIntyre started a feud with Cody Rhodes immediately after WWE SummerSlam when The American Nightmare won the title from John Cena. The Scottish Warrior Claymore-kicked Rhodes' head into the announcer's desk, and he hasn't appeared on the product since the spot.

Ad

However, reports have suggested that Rhodes will be back in action next month for Wrestlepalooza and would most likely defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the event in Indianapolis. It'll be interesting to see when The American Nightmare returns to the promotion.

On behalf of Sportskeeda, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to the Rhodes family.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications