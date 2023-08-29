Chris Jericho agrees with claims of WWE pettiness following Bob Barker's tribute on RAW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho wasn't too happy with the most recent episode of WWE RAW as one of his most famous segments was snubbed from a video package.

On August 26th, 2023, TV game show host Bob Barker sadly passed away at the age of 99. He was best known for hosting The Price is Right between 1972 and 2007, having already hosted The Truth or Consequences between 1956 and 1975.

WWE paid tribute to Barker on the most recent episode of RAW as he was a guest host on the show in 2009. He famously played a game of The Price is Right with members of the locker room entitled "The Price is RAW."

The segment was best remembered for Barker's interaction with Chris Jericho. But during a tribute to Barker on RAW, the famous interaction between the two men was left out. This prompted someone on Twitter to call WWE 'petty' which also caught the eye of Jericho himself.

"Yup." tweeted @IAmJericho.

Chris Jericho had a tough night at AEW All In

It was All Elite Wrestling's biggest show of all time, so naturally, it had to feature the company's first-ever World Champion in a prominent positio. Still, thingss didn't exactly go to plan for Chris Jericho.

The former AEW World Champion got to perform his entrance music with his band Fozzy on his way to the ring before facing the IWGP UK (formerly US) Champion, Will Ospreay. The latter was out for revenge after being attacked by Jericho at the RevPro event the night before.

After a back-and-forth contest that saw Sammy Guevara attack Ospreay behind the referee's back, Will won in front of his hometown crowd. As for what is next for Jericho, he and Guevara didn't exactly see eye-to-eye following the match. With All Out taking place this Sunday, a big collision could happen in Chicago.

