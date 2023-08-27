Chris Jericho attacks 7-time world champion ahead of AEW All In

Chris Jericho is scheduled to face NJPW star Will Ospreay at tomorrow's historic AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, but it appears that the WWE legend couldn't wait that long to get his hands on the electric IWGP United States Champion.

Will Ospreay faced fellow NJPW star Shingo Takagi at today's RevPro 11-year Anniversary show. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion managed to take down Takagi but was blindsided after the match by The Ocho.

Chris Jericho entered Copper Box Arena in London dressed all in black with a mask over his face. He then attacked his All In opponent after his grueling match with Takagi, hitting him with a Codebreaker before revealing his identity to the shocked audience.

Ospreay had backup, however, in the form of his fellow United Empire stars Aussie Open. The current ROH Tag Team Champions made the save, forcing Jericho to scramble from the ring while the London crowd chanted obscenities at him.

Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay will face off in a highly anticipated match at AEW All In on August 27 in front of more than 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, the Aussie Open is set to defend their ROH Tag Team Championship against MJF and Adam Cole on the Zero Hour pre-show.

