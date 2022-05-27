×
Create
Notifications

"We actually talked like GMs" - Chris Jericho discloses that he and a former WWE Superstar both wanted a rising star in their factions

Jericho during his recent AEW Dynamite entrance.
Jericho during his recent AEW Dynamite entrance.
Faden Cloete
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 27, 2022 11:23 PM IST
News

Chris Jericho, alongside his most recent posse, has literally set AEW alight as of late. However, the Jericho Appreciation Society might not have included Daniel Garcia if Bryan Danielson got his way. The Wizard himself disclosed the process behind getting the star on board.

Fans will recall Garcia and the former 2point0 once feuding with Chris Jericho. The three attempted to bring down the former World Champion with a slew of beatdowns and attacks, and today the three are openly appreciating their former adversary.

During the most recent Talk is Jericho, the former AEW World Champion recalled his conversation with Bryan Danielson.

"What you don’t know is, I called Bryan Danielson. I finally had him over the phone, and I go ‘I have an idea and you might have the same idea. Do you wanna do something with Danny Garcia? Because I have an idea.' So we actually talked like GMs. And that’s how it was, because everyone wants Danny Garcia," Jericho said. (22:25)
These two together might be the most annoying people ever.I'm honestly giving Jericho Appreciation Society a chance, LMAO. https://t.co/8cHFxGM4HI

Chris Jericho and his faction members will go on to face two-thirds of the Blackpool Combat Club, alongside Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz at Double or Nothing this Sunday. Will the faction come out on top? Fans won't want to miss the epic conclusion to "Pro-Wrestling vs. Sports Entertainment."

Need to catch up on AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Chris Jericho enjoys working alongside the younger talent in AEW

The former AEW World Champion has stepped into the ring with most of the male division in the promotion. During an episode of Talk is Jericho, The Wizard praised his former opponents.

"MJF gets it, he understands. Eddie Kingston, gets it, he understands. That’s why I wanted to work with those guys because that’s what wrestling is. Orange Cassidy, doesn’t have to do anything, the people go nuts for him! That’s what a five-star wrestling match is to me along with the FTRs versus The Bucks," Jericho said. (H/T: Post Wrestling)
Also Read Article Continues below
The last Labour to conquer...and it's the most personal one yet. @IAmJericho vs. @The_MJF. Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite. https://t.co/uMDXDdeDsv

At only 51 years old, Chris Jericho will likely go on to form many more bonds as well as embark on feuds with the younger generations.

Please credit Talk is Jericho and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

Edited by Brandon Nell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी