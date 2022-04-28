Chris Jericho throws fireball at 40-year-old star on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho continued his feud with Eddie Kingston as he hit him with a fireball on this week's AEW Dynamite.

JAS has been outnumbering Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz (Proud and Powerful) for several weeks now. The three babyfaces bounced back with a backstage attack on the heels on April 6 and by ambushing Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on the airport tarmac on April 13 editions of Dynamite.

In another backstage segment earlier on Dynamite, Menard brought the cameraman into the parking spot wherein Santana and Ortiz were lying down. It seemed Proud and Powerful was once again neutralized by the JAS.

Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager ganged up on a defenseless Mad King. Jericho finished the gruesome beatdown by hitting Eddie's eyes with a fireball.

You can check the full results of Dynamite here.

Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston, and their stables had a confrontation on Dynamite

Earlier in the show, Jericho and Kingston's respective groups had a sit-down meeting. During the segment, Angelo Parker stated that there would be no collisions and even called the fans 'AEW Galaxy', a play on the 'WWE Universe.'

Jericho then demanded an apology from his former Inner Circle teammates. Proud and Powerful responded by giving The Influencer a couple of middle fingers.

Kingston got fed up and told Jericho that he wanted no part of sports entertainment. The Mad King added that he just wanted to fight, regardless of the numbers game.

The heated animosity between Jericho and Kingston is at an all-time high right now. Given what transpired earlier in the parking lot, it will be interesting to see how Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz hit back at JAS.

What are your thoughts on Jericho's fireball attack on Kingston? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy