Chris Jericho attacked on AEW Rampage

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was attacked by major stars on the latest edition of Rampage. The talent in question are Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.

This Friday night show saw some of the top tag teams in the promotion like Aussie Open, The Hardy Boyz, Dark Order, and more, compete in a battle royale for a shot at Adam Cole and MJF's ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Toward the end of the multi-man extravaganza, Trent Beretta of the Best Friends eliminated Mark Davis. However, John Silver, who was biding his time near the steel steps, pushed Beretta out of the ring to pick up the victory for Dark Order.

Shortly after, Davis and Fletcher confronted Chris Jericho at the commentary table before laying a beatdown. Sammy Guevara came to The Ocho's rescue and the duo chased Aussie Open away.

Jericho and The Spanish God seemingly worked out their differences on this week's AEW Dynamite and are poised to re-enter the tag team fold. It will be interesting to see if Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher emerge as their opponents, possibly at All Out.

