“[Chris] Jericho did this for attention” - WWE legend blasts former AEW World Champion for having ulterior motives in recent match on Dynamite

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has weighed in with his thoughts on the shocking match that took place on AEW's Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite involving Chris Jericho.

The Ocho was still furious over losing his ROH World Championship at the Final Battle event against Claudio Castagnoli and decided that facing a low-tier jobber was the best way to get his momentum back.

However, sometimes the best-laid plans don't always pay off, as the former ROH World Champion was defeated by Action Andretti, who was awarded a full-time AEW contract after winning the match.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



Watch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app: Moments like THIS are why we love pro wrestlingWatch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app: tbs.app.link/sBvGxhKAMvb Moments like THIS are why we love pro wrestling 👏 Watch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app: tbs.app.link/sBvGxhKAMvb https://t.co/3AzAhj4d4P

The match got the wrestling world talking, with Cornette joining the conversation on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast. However, the wrestling legend feels as if The Ocho may have pitched the match against Andretti to benefit himself more than his opponent.

"[Chris] Jericho did this for attention, and he picked this kid because it would get over with the flippy fans because they’re the ones that are more likely to fall for this because they have the most superficial knowledge of wrestling psychology. He picked the kid because they wouldn’t take it seriously that Jericho got beat like if they did the same thing with a [Ricky] Starks or [Powerhouse] Hobbs or [Austin] Theory or a [Bron] Breakker or a legitimate upcoming talent, this kid’s not even ready to be Daniel Garcia," said the veteran. [From 2:22:21 - 2:22:54]

At the time of writing, The Wizard isn't confirmed to appear on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite airing on December 21, but how will he bounce back from this loss? Only time will tell!

Chris Jericho recently announced he will be teaming up with a popular AEW star

The former AEW World Champion is not only a man of many nicknames but he is also known for all of his ventures outside of the ring. Whether that being his many best-selling books, his band Fozzy, or the highly successful wrestling cruise he holds every year, which Chris Jericho recently announced the main event for.

On the fourth annual "Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea," Jericho will be teaming up with popular AEW star Danhausen to take on Austin and Colten Gunn.

It will be the first time the two men have ever teamed up together, although they did interact on the previous cruise journey, with Danhausen being invited as a special guest along with NJPW star Will Ospreay.

Would you ever go on one of The Ocho's cruises? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the article.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes