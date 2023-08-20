Chris Jericho bans fan from watching AEW All In! Find out why

Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho is known for his hilarious fan interactions on the social media, and he fires back at a critic once again, even banning him from watching All In.

Chris Jericho will definitely go down as one of the greatest in the history of pro wrestling by the time he hangs up his boots. Apart from being a genius in the ring, "The Ayatollah of the Rock and Rolla" is also a master in his ability to keep fans intrigued and making them laugh with his skits, inside or outside the sqaured circle.

He has showcased the same charisma throughout his AEW career as well. Meanwhile, the biggest event in the All Elite promotion history is just around the corner and fans as well as the talents are excited for the All In event in Wembley. Jericho, being one of the first wrestlers signed by Tony Khan, is equally excited.

Recently, an "X" social media user tried to take a shot at the upcoming Wembley event by criticizing the booking, stating they built up the PPV too late. However, The DemiGod took notice of the fan criticism and gave a infuriating reply, evenntually banning him from watching the show as well:

"Don’t watch the show then. You’re banned."

Chris Jericho got his match for AEW All In

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in AEW and fans were wondering what the company had planned for the legend at their biggest show yet. Well, fans got their answer after the match between Y2J and the NJPW star, Will Ospreay was made official this past week on Dynamite.

For the past several weeks, Jericho has been involved in a program with Don Callis and fans were unclear whether he would join the "Don Callis Family". This past Wednesday, The DemiGod eventually made his decision, as he refused to join the Callis family and was attacked by Konosuke Takeshita and Ospreay for his refusal.

The match was made official right after the segment and it remains to be seen how the NJPW star fares against The Painmaker at the Wembley stadium.

Will Jericho regret his choice at All In? Let us know what you feel in the comments section below!

