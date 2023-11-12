AEW star Chris Jericho recently tapped out a young star in a match which has led to a lot of backlash from the fans towards the former WWE champion.

The Ocho is currently in a feud with Konosuke Takeshita in AEW, and the two men faced each other at the DDT Pro Wrestling Ultimate Party event on November 12, 2023.

The former WWE champion successfully defeated Takeshita after tapping him out to the Walls of Jericho submission move. The match also marked Jericho's debut in the DDT Pro Wrestling promotion.

However, on Twitter, fans bashed the decision of Jericho going over in the match:

The fans were furious with Jericho tapping out a young star like Konosuke Takeshita to pick up the victory:

"Leave AEW son."

Ryback reveals advice Chris Jericho gave The Nexus after their WWE debut

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently recalled the advice Chris Jericho gave The Nexus backstage after their debut.

The Nexus debuted in WWE back in 2010, and the group consisted of Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield (Ryback), and Wade Barrett.

Speaking in a video on his Ryback TV channel, The Big Guy said that the AEW star wasn't very impressed after competing against the stable at a live event after their debut:

"Chris Jericho pulled us aside after the match because the match had a few mess-ups in it. He essentially cut a promo on us in a respectful, nice way, but made it very clear that we as a group had to step up, and that we were all in the main event now, and that this would be possibly the only time in our careers that we would be in the main event." [1:23 – 1:46]

The Nexus eventually disbanded after suffering their first loss to Team WWE in the SummerSlam 2010 elimination match. Jericho and Adam Copeland had apparently wanted The Nexus to pick up the victory, but John Cena reportrdly convinced Vince McMahon to pencil Team WWE to win the match.

What is your favorite match of Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

