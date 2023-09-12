Chris Jericho blasts fan for suggesting he should "permanently depart" from AEW

Chris Jericho is one of the few professional wrestlers who have successfully ventured out of the ring. Apart from being on the main roster of AEW, Ocho is also a musician and the lead singer of his band, Fozzy since 1999.

While several fans hold him in high regard, one social media account suggested that Jericho should leave wrestling and also stop making music. Jericho, who is one of the best promo-cutters in the industry, had a simple and blunt reply to the Ayatollah of Rock'n'Rolla that left nothing to the imagination. He commented:

"Hey Levi, go f*ck yourself'," wrote The Ocho.

Jericho has had an absolutely hot run in AEW, what with his now-defunct Jericho Appreciation Society having a feud and some blood-soaked matches with the likes of the Bullet Club, including a Stadium Stampede. He even featured strategically in the two big AEW pay-per-views this year, All In and All Out. His band performed at the latter pay-per-view as well.

Sammy Guevara challenges Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho have been on the same side for a while, as the Le Sex Gods. But come Grand Slam, they will be on the opposite sides of the ring. The feud has been building for a while, with The Ocho accidentally hitting his tag-team partner during a Dynamite episode when they were facing the Aussie Open. They did win the match, but the animosity between them was there for all to see - leading to the announcement of the match at the Grand Slam.

Expand Tweet

Lately, Chris Jericho seems to be burning a lot more bridges than he's built. His stable, The Jericho Appreciation Society, very recently broke up. Earlier, his Inner Circle evolved into a bigger society that couldn't stand its own weight. Guevara was a member of the original Inner Circle, as well as the Appreciation Society, making this match all the more important for both the wrestlers.

What do you think? Will Chris Jericho come out winning out of this one? Tell us in the comments section below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.