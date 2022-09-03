"He is angry that we beat them" - WWE legend blasts Triple H for downplaying AEW's victory over NXT in Wednesday Night Wars

Chris Jericho has fired back at Triple H's comments on AEW beating NXT in ratings during the 'Wednesday Night Wars'.

During the Black and Gold phase of NXT, the program went head-to-head with AEW's flagship show Dynamite. The All-Elite show reigned supreme over WWE's third brand week-in-week-out in viewership and demo ratings, and NXT moved to Tuesday nights before rebooting entirely to NXT 2.0.

Triple H maintained that the shift was not a by-product of Dynamite's better ratings. Chris Jericho took exception to this and fired back during an interview with Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes.

“Once again it is just changing the narrative and changing the history, which makes me laugh. Because when it started, it was not developmental, it was a third brand, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and all the other bullsh*t that they said, so of course we [AEW] beat the developmental or whatever you want to call it, but who gives a sh*t? It’s such old news, and the show sucks, NXT sucks, it’s not a good show, and they know it. Whether they were punished or not, they probably were punished. That’s probably why Triple H said those things because he is angry that we beat them, and he is probably angry that we exist." (H/T Fightful)

Chris Jericho was the first example of a major WWE-AEW switch. He signed with the promotion in 2019 despite being one of the sports entertainment behemoth's top stars for almost two decades.

Triple H disclosed whether he watches AEW and their competitive status with WWE

During an interview with Ariel Helwani and BT Sport, Triple H discussed whether or not he sees All Elite Wrestling as competition and if he actively keeps tabs on them.

"We pay attention to AEW. Do I watch it on a week-to-week basis? No. Am I aware of what's happening there to a degree right now I'm not. I'm not following everything they do sometimes I'll see somebody would say well that's very similar to what they did I just had no idea." (34:30)

NXT and All Elite Wrestling once again share a date for their events this weekend. Although not at the same time, NXT Worlds Collide and All Out will both feature on September 4th this Sunday.

Do you agree with Chris Jericho? Was NXT only ever a developmental brand? Discuss the matter further in the comments below.

