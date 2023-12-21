Chris Jericho breaks silence after Kenny Omega's indefinite hiatus from AEW 

Chris Jericho appeared on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash to address the absence of his partner Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega had announced earlier on his social media that he had been hospitalized due to some health-related issues. This came after his recent encounter with Ethan Page on last week's Dynamite, following which it was revealed that he was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

Since then, many stars from various promotions have come forward to send their wishes for Omega's recovery. This week on Dynamite, his Golden Jets partner Chris Jericho spoke about his fallen ally.

Jericho stated that Omega would be out of action indefinitely, with no timetable to return as of now. Furthermore, he also mentioned that Omega's absence has affected The Golden Jets' opportunity to become the next AEW world tag team champions, as they were scheduled to collide with Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the titles at World's End.

Expand Tweet

But Jericho mentioned that Kenny Omega's health was of utmost importance and wished him a speedy recovery. He concluded that he and the AEW fans were with him during this rough phase, and that their tag team would resume once he returns to the land of All Elite.

As far as their scheduled title match goes, it seems Chris Jericho would have to look out for a replacement to combat Starks and Bill as the show rapidly approaches.

Do you think Jericho should find a new tag team partner? If yes, who should it be? Sound off in the comments section below!