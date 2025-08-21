  • home icon
  Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, Renee Paquette, and Others React to Top WWE Star's Major Achievement

Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, Renee Paquette, and Others React to Top WWE Star's Major Achievement

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 21, 2025 18:39 GMT
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A top WWE star just achieved a massive milestone in her career. Now, several AEW stars like Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, and Renee Paquette have reacted to this achievement.

Natalya has been a part of the WWE roster for several years. She is one of the longest tenured women's wrestlers in the company's history. Throughout her career, the BOAT has achieved many accolades and has even won several Guinness World Records.

Recently, Natalya took to Instagram to announce that she is the first female wrestler to be awarded the prestigious Lou Thesz award.

"To be the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Lou Thesz award means so much to me as Lou Thesz is held as a standard bearer in wrestling. Like everything worth spending a life chasing, the wrestling business has never been easy. It’s not easy today. It never gets easy, and if it ever does, I’ll know that’s when it’s time to hang them up. Thank you so much @caulifloweralleyclub for thinking of me. ❤️," Natalya wrote.
Check out her post here:

Following this announcement, AEW stars such as Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, and Renee Paquette commented on the WWE veteran's post. Check out their reactions below:

Screengrab of Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, and Renee Paquette&#039;s reactions (source: Natalya&#039;s Instagram account)
Screengrab of Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, and Renee Paquette's reactions (source: Natalya's Instagram account)

Bully Ray Criticized WWE's Booking of Natalya

This week on WWE RAW, Natalya faced off against Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Despite a hard-fought contest, Natalya was unable to dethrone Lynch. Following the match, Corey Graves said that the BOAT must've been frustrated with her loss.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray criticized WWE for failing to showcase Natalya's frustration after the loss, especially after Corey Graves mentioned it on commentary. He also stated how the company could've used this moment to transform her into Nattie.

"When the match was over, did you ever see that frustration by Nattie? What finish did we get last night in the match? Why have her tap? Why tap out? Show me the frustration that they talked about at the announce table. Have Becky roll her up. Have Nattie looking really good at the end of the match, then roll her up. Hook her tights. Get the 1-2-3. Be a frickin’ heel. And then show me the frustration on Nattie’s face, that Corey Graves is talking about. Show the doubt. Show me Nattie’s face as she starts to realize, 'I have to get rid of Natalya, and I have to summon Nattie, because they’re not doing it for me,'" he said. [From 12:47 to 14:08]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Natalya after this loss on RAW.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
