  Chris Jericho called out to immediately return stolen AEW property

Chris Jericho called out to immediately return stolen AEW property

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 24, 2025 04:31 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X handle]

An AEW star made a massive demand to Chris Jericho on tonight's episode of Slam Dunk Sunday Collision. Bandido, one of the most talented masked stars in AEW, has been in a heated feud with Jericho for several weeks. They recently had a very tense confrontation.

Bandido made an unsuccessful challenge for the ROH World Championship in February, but the two are still at each other's throats. At Revolution: Zero Hour, the reigning ROH World Champion stole the mask of Bandido's younger brother, Gravity.

On tonight's Collision, the masked star defeated John Morrison and immediately demanded Chris Jericho return his brother's mask. The former AEW World Champion then explained that he was going after Bandido and his brother because the former had eyes on Jericho's world championship.

Instead of handing it to Bandido, Chris Jericho wore it. This made the 29-year-old star furious, and he initiated the attack on the Learning Tree. After dodging Big Bill and Bryan Keith, Bandido successfully pulled off the mask from Jericho's head. The crowd erupted when he finally retrieved Gravity's mask.

It will be interesting to see how the ROH World Champion responds to the 29-year-old star, especially after the former AEW World Champion was embarrassed on Slam Dunk Sunday Collision episode.

Edited by Neda Ali
