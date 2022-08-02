AEW's Chris Jericho compares wrestling fans to the Star Wars fandom

Chris Jericho has become as much of a pop-culture icon as a legendary wrestler. In a recent interview, the former AEW World Champion made a pop-culture reference, comparing pro-wrestling fans to the Star Wars fandom.

A number of pop-culture icons have criticized various groups of fans, most notably the Star Wars fandom, over the past few years. The various disputes have stemmed from fan reactions to recent movies, despite many still flocking to see them. Similarly, wrestling fans tend to be very outspoken about their problems with wrestling, but still view the product.

During an interview with ComicBook, Chris Jericho pointed out the perceived "hate" amongst the Kiss, Star Wars, and Pro-Wrestling fandoms.

“I always find that wrestling fans, Kiss fans and Star Wars fans are all very similar. They hate everything. Complain about everything, yet support everything, and watch everything and buy everything,” Jericho said. (H/T: SEScoops)

Chris Jericho has recently been criticized by fans online for some of the booking surrounding his matches, most notably his recent win over Eddie Kingston. The backlash could be why he feels that wrestling fans are similar to Kiss and Star Wars fans.

Missed the latest AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show results via this link.

Mark Henry believes that Chris Jericho will retire sooner than fans might believe

With a career spanning across 30 years, The Wizard has stepped into the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry. While he has never held a World Championship 16-times, Chris Jericho has truly had an iconic career so far.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Mark Henry pointed out that Jericho is overworking himself and that he could end up permanently burnt out.

"He's stretched out so thin. He's so good in so many things like I hope Chris don't get burnt out and just say 'you know what, I'm done.' like he burns the candle so hard, at both ends, that (...) I think that we're gonna lose him faster than when we need to." [7:22 - 7:53]

Realistically, at 51 there isn't too much time left for the star in-ring; even Sting, at 63, is only a part-time wrestler. Despite this, Chris Jericho could decide to simply push on. But could the legend decide that he's happy with his run and step away from the Squared Circle?

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far