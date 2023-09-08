Chris Jericho credits a WWE Hall of Famer and an AEW star for his All In entrance performance

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho had a grand entrance at Wembley Stadium for All In. A current All Elite Wrestling star and a WWE Hall of Famer are the ones to credit for Jericho's entrance.

Before his match with Will Ospreay at AEW All In, Jericho got to pay tribute to the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, before his band Fozzy played his entrance song 'Judas' on the way to the ring.

But how did the entrance come about? Speaking on his "Talk is Jericho" podcast, the former AEW World Champion admitted that the Freddie Mercury part of his All In entrance came from his former Inner Circle stablemate Ortiz seeing Jericho perform live two days before the show at Wembley.

"Originally, I wasn't going to be on top of the platform. Ortiz, who came to see Fozzy on Friday, I happened to run into him. He was going over stuff for Stadium Stampede. He said, 'You guys did a great job, I really enjoyed the show,' and then he said there was a suggestion he wanted to make of me doing the Freddie Mercury 'Heyyooo' from Live Aid, which is the greatest performance of all time. He said I should do that prior to Judas. I was like, 'what a great idea that is.' I went to Rich Ward, he loved it." (H/T Fightful)

Chris Jericho also credited WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as Bully Ray to Impact Wrestling fans, for suggesting that Fozzy actually play live at Wembley Stadium and perform 'Judas' live for his entrance.

"Bubba Dudley, months ago, he said, 'You should have Fozzy play you to the ring.' 'Seriously, you think so?' 'You gotta do it.' Bubba came up with the idea of me singing myself to the ring with Fozzy and Ortiz came up with the idea of me doing Freddie Mercury. Not a lot of creativity or originality from Chris Jericho on the entrance." (H/T Fightful)

Chris Jericho picked up a big win on AEW Dynamite

Following All In, Chris Jericho had a lot of things to clear up with his long-time friend and tag team partner Sammy Guevara. The former AEW TNT Champion was given the cold shoulder at Wembley Stadium, but how have they bounced back?

Jericho and Guevara picked up a big win over former ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open on the September 7th edition of AEW Dynamite, but it wasn't all sunshines and rainbows for Le Sex Gods when they picked up the win.

There was some trouble in paradise after the match, with the two men not seeing eye-to-eye, which can only lead to more friction in the near future.

