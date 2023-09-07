Chris Jericho scheduled for long-awaited grudge match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (Spoilers)

The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming September 8, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage. At the show, Chris Jericho was confirmed to be competing at the forthcoming Grand Slam edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jericho was in action this past week on Dynamite, where he and Sammy Guevara put their differences aside to team up and defeat former ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open. But there is still some animosity between the long-time allies.

During the Rampage taping that took place after Dynamite, Guevara called out Jericho. The two men agreed that they needed to resolve their issues to move forward as tag team partners and friends.

Expand Tweet

This led to Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara agreeing to face each other at the upcoming Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 20. The two men also agreed that irrespective of the outcome, they would look to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at some point in the future.

Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara will be one of many huge matches taking place at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW's annual trip to Arthur Ashe Stadium always delivers some memorable moments. The debut of Bryan Danielson, The Acclaimed winning their first tag title, and Saraya's debut are just a select few.

But this year's show could prove to be even more memorable, considering the bouts that have been booked. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara's grudge match is seemingly just the tip of the iceberg.

Expand Tweet

One year after her debut at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Saraya will make her first defense of the AEW Women's World Championship against one of four former champions who will compete on Dynamite to become the number one contender this week. Those champions are Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Toni Storm.

On top of this, MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against the winner of the Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The final of the tournament will also take place next week on Dynamite.

Are you excited for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.