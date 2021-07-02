Chris Jericho defends AEW veteran for Dynamite botch

AEW star and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho is always outspoken, especially when it comes to supporting his fellow wrestlers and mates. The most recent example of this is Jericho's spirited defense of Jim Ross.

Jim Ross did the unthinkable on AEW this week when he was providing commentary on a heartfelt video package that the company aired at the end of this week's Dynamite to mark the end of their residency at Daily's Place.

As the package concluded, Jim Ross accidentally mentioned that there's nothing better than 'WWE Dynamite.' His botched ending quickly sparked discussion amongst the wrestling section of the world.

People started making memes out of it and it seemed inevitable at the time that the veteran commentator would receive heavy backlash from certain corners of the internet wrestling community.

The voice of pro wrestling didn't shy away from coming forward to accept it. After the show went off the air, Jim Ross quickly took to Twitter to apologize for his unfortunate mistake while stating that this won't prompt him to quit broadcasting.

Now that the whole world is determined to criticize Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, one of the first people from the company, has come forward to defend him. Earlier today, the Demo god took to Twitter, stating that despite JR's untimely mistake, it wouldn't change the fact that he is still the noteworthy commentator of all time:

"Pointing out that small mistakes or no small mistakes, @JRsBBQ is the GREATEST wrestling commentator of all time," said Chris Jericho.

That was a sign of respect from Chris Jericho, who was sitting beside him at the commentary desk on Wednesday.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the veteran commentator has botched a line on live television. Earlier this year, he mentioned Kenny Omega as the 'WWE Champion.'

Chris Jericho will feature in an eye-catching segment next week

Chris Jericho and MJF will face off in the upcoming Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite. As announced this week, the Salt Of The Earth will lay down stipulations to which Chris Jericho needs to accept to get a match with him.

Meanwhile, it is unknown what stipulations MJF may have planned for Jericho, but it's certainly gotten more eyeballs onto their storyline.

