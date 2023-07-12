Chris Jericho deletes post about rumored 'WWE RAW backstage argument' after fan backlash

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho shared a post regarding a backstage incident from Raw this past week, which he later deleted.

This past Monday on Raw, a major alleged backstage argument between the competitors in the main event took place after the show went off-air. The wrestlers involved, such as Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Judgment Day members, were reportedly mad at each other for multiple botches.

The incident was reported by multiple outlets and was one of the most trending topics in the Internet Wrestling Community. Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, who is currently signed with AEW, also highlighted the backstage incident on Raw through a tweet which was later deleted.

In the now-deleted tweet, Jericho shared a headline and the link to an article about the backstage incident after Raw from his website "WebIsJericho" where he talks about wrestling and Rock music.

While the article is still available on the website, the tweet shared by Y2J was deleted after some time following major backlash from fans. Moreover, the screenshot of Jericho's deleted tweet could be seen here:

Will fans ever see Chris Jericho in WWE before he hands up his boots?

Chris Jericho is undeniably an absolute legend of the pro wrestling business. While he is currently signed with AEW, Y2J had a long and illustrious career with the WWE. Although he has been enjoying his time being All Elite, many fans still want him to come to the Stamford-based promotion for one last dance.

However, Jericho has shown no interest in going back to his previous employer before finally retiring from in-ring competition. Talking with Daily Star, The Demo-God was asked whether AEW would be the place where he hangs up his boots. Here's how he responded:

"“I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. I don’t hold a torch for WWE. To me, that’s not ‘the place to be’. AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better… so I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to finish my career in AEW".

Although Chris Jericho refuses to go back to WWE, only time will tell whether he really means that.

