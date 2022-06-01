"They'll f***ing string you up" - Chris Jericho discloses how former WWE Superstar saved his life

In a surprising revelation, Chris Jericho recently explained how former WWE star Jake Hager was a major factor in saving him from an ugly situation.

The Jericho Appreciation Society leader traveled to Abu Dhabi to perform three shows back in 2012. During an outing with his fellow stars at a club, he had apparently come into conflict with a stranger.

According to Chris Jericho, the man was being obnoxious to the point where Le Champion had to send him flying with a hip check. However, after the star left the club, he found the stranger waiting outside with a couple of friends.

The man claimed to have put an assassination bounty on Jericho's head, which prompted the latter to slip his room key between his fingers in anticipation of a brawl.

Elaborating more about the incident on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, the veteran stated that Jake Hager had stopped him from initiating the fight, which had probably saved The Demo God's life.

“I remember Jake [Hager] going, ‘Don’t do it man. This is the wild west. They will kill you here. They’ll f***ing string you up, they’ll hang you.’ The only reason I didn’t take a wild swing with my stupid key was because Jake told me not to … If [he] had not told me not to fight this guy, I would have [fought] him, and who knows what would have happened, so therefore, in pro wrestling logic, Jake Hager saved my life!” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Chris Jericho's faction fought in a massive match at Double or Nothing

At the recently-concluded pay-per-view, the Jericho Appreciation Society went up against an ensemble group of Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

The spectacular match had both sides fighting tooth and nail in a 'no-disqualification' scenario all over the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. The chaos that ensued eventually gave way to a win for the JAS.

The win could propel the newly-formed faction to greater heights as they look to dominate the AEW landscape. It remains to be seen what will be in store for JAS in the near future.

