"Couldn't work" - Chris Jericho discloses nixed plans during his storyline with top AEW star

Chris Jericho has disclosed the original plan with Eddie Kingston that was scrapped due to medical concerns.

The bad blood between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston spelled out one of the fiercest rivalries in AEW. It all started when Kingston secured the biggest pinfall of his career by knocking Le Champion over at AEW Revolution in May.

The former AEW World Champion went on to create the Jericho Appreciation Society following his defeat. The two men have since tormented each other with nasty verbals, fireballs, personal attacks and blood-soaked battles.

However, the original plan was far from what the world eventually witnessed.

Appearing on the Swerve City podcast, Chris Jericho disclosed that the original idea was for them to join forces:

"When we first started doing our angle, the idea was we would end up as a team, Eddie and I, but as we were going along, [I] had some medical issues, and Eddie had a broken orbital bone. Then he had mentioned something to Santana and Ortiz and said, 'Jericho's the one that's been holding you back from the titles'," said Jericho. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The JAS leader further spoke about the role Santana and Ortiz played in adding up to the feud:

"Well, I couldn't work with Eddie because he was hurt, well, maybe I could do something with Santana and Ortiz because they're kind of locked in with Eddie, and there's a thing there," he added.

Chris Jericho suffered a broken nose in the Barbed Wire Everywhere match

The arch-rivals last collided in the brutal 'Barbed Wire Everywhere' death match in July. The blood-soaked affair wasn't one for the faint-hearted, as the two wrestlers inflicted pain mercilessly onto each other.

While The Wizard emerged victorious, The Mad King had the last laugh as he threw Jericho into a barbed-wire spiderweb. The 51-year-old was reportedly stretched to the back after being rescued.

The match had its fair share of eye-widening spots, but one stood out in particular. While executing the Codebreaker, a steel chair landed on Jericho's face, resulting in a broken nose injury.

Chris Jericho on Eddie Kingston: "He's not just the clichéd wrestler, and he hasn't been since the start of his career. He's very real. That probably hurt him a lot in this business with so many thin-skinned people, especially ones on top. In AEW, he doesn't have that issue."

The two men have delivered one of the most riveting feuds in recent memory. Fans are counting on Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston to cross paths again in the near future.

