What happened to Chris Jericho after AEW Dynamite went off the air?

Chris Jericho was reportedly stretchered to the back after AEW Dynamite went off the air this week.

Week 2 of Fyter Fest saw The Wizard don the ''Painmaker'' war paint to lock horns with his nemesis Eddie Kingston. The Barbed Wire Everywhere stipulation turned out to be a blood-soaked affair, especially for Jericho.

Jericho was busted open within the first minute of the bout. Eddie Kingston subjected Le Champion to some nasty bumps, including a suplex off the apron onto a barbed-wire clad table. Fans witnessed Jericho's back getting pierced by the unforgiving barbs, prompting the referee to untangle them from his flesh.

With the assistance of Sammy Guevara, Jericho secured the pinfall with the Judas Effect. However, the Mad King had the last laugh by throwing Jericho into the barbed wire spiderweb outside the ring. The live telecast ended with the former AEW World Champion being trapped in the structure, visibly shaking in pain.

According to PWInsider, The Wizard had to be rescued from the wire after the show went off the air:

"After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Chris Jericho was rescued from the barbed wire spider web and stretchered to the back." (H/T: PWInsider)

Fans have been pondering the severity of the situation. So far, there have been no official updates regarding Chris Jericho's health.

Fans hail Chris Jericho for enduring scary offenses

It wasn't the first outing for The Wizard in terms of deathmatches in AEW. He had previously battled deathmatch expert Nick Gage in a eye-widening bout last year. However, given the damage he sustained earlier this year, the barbed wire match was arguably the scarier one.

Despite gutsy performances by the two men, the match also received criticism for so many outside interferences leading up to the finish. However, fans heaped praise on the 51-year-old for pulling off such a courageous performance. Here are some of the notable mentions:

Appreciate @IAmJericho while we still have him every week. He truly is arguably the GREATEST to ever do this, after 30 years to remain so undeniably creative, fresh and not lose a step in the ring is a feat that needs to be recognized. Absolute legend. #AEWDynamite

Jeremy @Papa2DaKing @LeShampeyon @IAmJericho Every single time I see Chris Jericho work I think to myself that he might just be the greatest I've ever seen and I've seen a lot in 36 years of being a fan. @LeShampeyon @IAmJericho Every single time I see Chris Jericho work I think to myself that he might just be the greatest I've ever seen and I've seen a lot in 36 years of being a fan.

Shawn McCray @roCkANDroLLl3 Words cannot express how lucky we are to exist at the same time as @IAmJericho Words cannot express how lucky we are to exist at the same time as @IAmJericho

AVB @avbiswas1 Much respect to Chris Jericho for doing this at this stage of his career #AEWDynamite Much respect to Chris Jericho for doing this at this stage of his career #AEWDynamite

It would be easy to argue that with 32 years in the business, Chris Jericho has nothing left to prove. However, the former AEW Champion is still up for putting everything on the line to thrill the fans. The Wizard has truly been a Lionheart throughout his glorious career.

Is this the end of the The Wizard vs. The Mad King saga? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

