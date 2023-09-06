Chris Jericho discloses scrapped plans for a singles match at AEW All In

AEW's All In pay-per-view held in Wembley Stadium was one of the biggest pro wrestling events attended by more than 81,000 wrestling fans. While the show featured the company's top wrestlers in marquee matches, one of the big names was left out of the match card.

Sammy Guevara, who didn't have a match at the pay-per-view, was at ringside supporting Chris Jericho during his bout against Will Ospreay. Jericho lost the contest and walked backstage after shoving Guevara aside out of frustration.

Speaking on the recent episode of Talk is Jericho, The Ocho talked about Sammy Guevara not performing at AEW All In pay-per-view. Chris Jericho said there were plans to do Guevara versus Daniel Garcia, but it could not happen.

In addition, Jericho wanted the 30-year-old to be there to continue their storyline and feel the electric atmosphere at Wembley.

"I wanted Sammy out there with me to continue our storyline. I also wanted him to be able to feel that. I know he wanted to wrestle, and there was at one point an idea to do Daniel Garcia versus Sammy, but we just, you know, you can’t do everything on the show. I wanted him to be able to feel it, and when he was out there after Judas, like, ‘This is f**king great, man, this is great,'" said Jericho. [H/T Ringside News]

The former AEW World Champion added that he was sure Guevara would be at next year's All In:

"You can see him kind of jumping up and down, so he feels it, right? He wants to be on the show next year, but now he knows what it feels like to just be in that atmosphere and around that mass of humanity. So I have no doubt that Sammy will be on the show next year for sure."H[H/T Ringside News]

Sammy Guevara addresses not being on the AEW All In, makes a bold statement

Speaking on his YouTube channel, The Spanish God talked about his experience during AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 plus fans and called it 'crazy.'

Guevara vowed to work so hard in the future that the company would have no option but to put him in a match at next year's All-In pay-per-view.

"I saw people disappointed I wasn’t wrestling this year, and it just is what it was. You can’t change what you can’t change. But what you can do is f**king work hard, bust your a**, and make sure that next year, they have no choice but to put me on the card. So that’s exactly what we’re gonna do," said Guevara. [H/T Fightful]

AEW has already announced that next year's All In pay-per-view will be held on August 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium, London.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena