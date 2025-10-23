Chris Jericho drops a huge WWE reference just before AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's absence from AEW has been debated for a long time. Right before this week's edition of Dynamite was about to air, the Learning Tree dropped a huge WWE reference.

The former AEW World Champion has been a cornerstone for the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019 after leaving WWE a year before. However, he has not been seen on their television programming for months, with his contract set to expire at the end of the year. Amidst his hiatus, Jericho has dropped major teases about a potential return to his previous promotion. A few weeks ago, he said he would stay with All Elite Wrestling for now.

However, that did not stop him from continuing to stir up the conversation about his speculated return to the Stamford-based company. Jericho took a video from his WWE days back in 2001 to his Instagram stories to repost. The clip showed his backstage interaction with The Rock, one of his arch-rivals at the time.

The duo teamed up for one night to battle The Dudley Boyz in a tag team match on RAW. Interestingly, it was also a significant year in his ascension as a top star. During that period, Jericho became the first-ever Undisputed Champion by defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night, a fact he continued to gloat about for many years.

Jericho drops WWE tease (Image via Chris Jericho's Instagram stories)

Chris Jericho's close friend reveals a conversation with him about his WWE return

Amidst rumors of Chris Jericho's potential WWE comeback, his close friend Ernest "The Cat" Miller spoke about his future. He revealed that he had spoken to Jericho about returning to WWE, and he said that he was not leaving right away.

“So what I said is WWE signing a AEW release wrestler and this is what I heard. I’ve been hearing all over the thing. I’ve heard it from him. I talked to him. He didn’t say he’s leaving right away. You know, I talked to Chris Jericho.”

With The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla's future uncertain at the moment, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

