Chris Jericho's close friend leaks if the AEW star is leaving for WWE

A close friend of Chris Jericho has helped provide a little more clarity on his current situation. He has set the record straight on what he knows regarding his leaving AEW to return to WWE.

The Nueve's deal is up by the end of this year, and there has been no indication whether he's re-signing or leaving the company to go for another run over at Stamford. He has not been mentioned or referenced in any capacity on TV, which has led to rumors and speculation regarding his future.

WCW veteran Ernest "The Cat" Miller spoke about Chris Jericho and his future. He mentioned that he had gotten to speak to Jericho himself about the situation. Miller revealed that if he was going to make a move, this wouldn't be happening right away.

“Ding dong. Don’t you know I got a… I have a lot of friends in the business. And I hear some things sometime that is not all correct yet, but is working in that direction from somebody who know better, who know the truth. So they not just running out running off at the big mouth...So what I said is WWE signing a AEW release wrestler and this is what I heard. I’ve been hearing all over the thing. I’ve heard it from him. I talked to him. He didn’t say he’s leaving right away. You know, I talked to Chris Jericho.”

He then addressed reports about Jericho going back to WWE for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction. Miller mentioned how he had not heard a thing about this, as he doubted the credibility of the report.

“I haven’t heard all that now cuz they don’t know. That’s what I heard. No. Well, whoever told you that they don’t know a damn thing that will happen then.” [H/T RSN]

Tony Khan speaks about Chris Jericho

Within AEW, there has been no information about Jericho and whether he will stay with the company. There has been radio silence as well on their broadcasts, which has been the case for stars who have been in similar situations.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan talked about the multi-time world champion and was full of praise for him. He mentioned how fans should see what happens instead, but talked about how the door was always open for him.

“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done," Khan said. [H/T - 411Mania]

Despite the several reports and statements from key figures in the business, including Jericho himself, no one can say what his next move will be. Fans will just have to wait till the year ends to have more information on the situation and a possible move from Chris Jericho on his end.

