"This isn't f****ng nostalgia hour"- Chris Jericho unfolds on not working nostalgia matches with other veterans

Chris Jericho is one of the few wrestlers in the business who has stayed relevant for so long by constantly re-inventing his character over the years. Having been active for over 32 years, Jericho has managed to register an ever-lasting impact with his impeccable wrestling acumen.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Wizard opened up on avoiding nostalgic matches and promoting the culture of veterans working with younger guys:

"We always revamped ourselves and evolved, and that's the other thing, when Matt came in, it's like we did our promo, which led to this match but we never have to wrestle each other. Right? You know, we've done that before. The key to us staying at a certain level is working with younger guys because it elevates them and elevates us, too." (H/T: Fightful)

The Lionheart further emphasized the cruciality of elevating younger talent in the promotion:

"All my programs here in AEW have been with younger guys. I could work with Matt, I could work with Christian, we don't have to. We've done that before. This is not fucking nostalgia hour. This is continuing to strive to evolve and build and make new stars." (H/T: Fightful)

Chris Jericho appreciates Matt Hardy for his contribution

Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy are two stars who have stood out by devising some of the most appreciated gimmicks in the realm of pro wrestling. Time and again, the veterans have voiced their respect for each other for their work and vital contributions to this industry.

Speaking on inviting Matt to come to AEW, Jericho mentioned:

"I remember calling [Matt Hardy]. I was at Downtown Disney, calling you. I said, ‘Dude, you have to come here. This is where you need to be. We need guys like you to help build our younger stars,’ and he's done a great job of that wherever he's been." (H/T: Fightful)

Y2J is all set to lead his faction Jericho Appreciation Society to lock horns with the team of Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana-Ortiz at AEW Double or Nothing.

