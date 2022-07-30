"Oh, I can't win matches anymore?" - WWE legend on receiving fan backlash over his upset win against AJ Styles

AEW star Chris Jericho recently took a trip down memory lane to talk about his infamous win over AJ Styles during his time in WWE.

Jericho and Styles were embroiled in a heated rivalry on the heels of the latter's shocking debut at Royal Rumble 2016. The two put on consecutive barnburner contests in the following weeks before forming a brief alliance anointed as 'Y2AJ' on the Road to WrestleMania 32. The tandem lasted for a few weeks until The Wizard betrayed The Phenomenal One, ensuing from their tag team title loss.

The feud led to a rubber match between the two foes at the Show of Shows, which saw Chris Jericho emerge victorious after a back-and-forth contest. Speaking on the latest episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Le Champion reflected on his reaction to receiving fan backlash over not putting Styles over in his WrestleMania debut.

"I really loved the AJ Styles match before you think, oh, "Jericho was one of those suffering artists that hates all his work. I thought the AJ match was really good, and people were so mad that I went over on AJ, which made me laugh. It's like, oh, I can't win matches anymore? I'm not allowed to win? There was a reason for it," Jericho said. (1:10:50)

The Georgia Pitbull rebounded from his loss the following night on the RAW after WrestleMania. He pinned Jericho in a fatal four-way bout to earn his first title shot at then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

Chris Jericho helped lift the ban on 'Styles Clash' in WWE

Chris Jericho and AJ Styles may have been on-screen enemies, but the former helped The Phenomenal One use his signature 'Styles Clash' in WWE. Styles' iconic maneuver was unofficially banned upon his arrival, citing concerns regarding its history of legitimately hurting the opponents.

However, The Wizard was kind enough to talk Vince McMahon through tactfully and convince him to lift the ban on the move:

"I basically.... started using it (taking it) during matches just so Vince could see it."

AJ Styles has used the 'Styles Clash' as his finisher to win multiple world championships wherever he has worked. He replicated the same success by dethroning then WWE World Champion Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose) with the same maneuver at Backlash in 2016.

Styles' finisher has become synonymous with his name over the years, and he wouldn't have carried his legacy in WWE if it wasn't for an influential figure like Jericho.

