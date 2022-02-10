Chris Jericho files for interesting new trademark

AEW star Chris Jericho has recently filed a trademark for "The Influencer," a new nickname that he recently coined on AEW TV.

Jericho is a master of reinvention. He has regularly stayed ahead of the curve with catchphrases, gimmicks and nicknames throughout his career, from Y2J and The List, to Lionheart and Le Champion.

Now it seems the former AEW World Champion is looking for the next name to add to his already stacked collection in the form of "The Influencer." See the full trademark description down below, as per Fightful.com.

Mark For: THE INFLUENCER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

This trademark filing comes immediately after Jericho filed for another trademark for a catchphrase that he is trying to popularize on AEW TV. "GFY" (which stands for Go F*** Yourself) was filed by Chris Jericho just a couple of weeks ago.

Chris Jericho's faction is falling apart around him.

The Inner Circle was one of the staples of the main event scene in AEW. Formed on the premiere episode of Dynamite in October 2019, Chris Jericho, along with Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz, have all enjoyed different levels of success in AEW.

However, thanks to one Eddie Kingston, cracks are beginning to show within the group, especially between Jericho, Santana and Ortiz. While Hager has been absent from TV throughout 2022 and Guevara has been feuding with Cody Rhodes, the other three members have been walking on egg shells around one another.

Jericho is looking to straighten everything out tonight on AEW Dynamite with a live team meeting in the ring, where attendance is mandatory!

Will The Inner Circle go their separate ways? Tune into AEW Dynamite to find out!

