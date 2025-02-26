  • home icon
Chris Jericho files an interesting trademark after officially introducing new move

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 26, 2025 15:13 GMT
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho retains on AEW Collision
Chris Jericho is the current ROH World Champion (Photo credits: allelitewrestling.com)

AEW was lucky enough to land Chris Jericho during its inaugural year. The former WWE Champion is an integral part of Tony Khan's wrestling promotions on-screen and behind the scenes. A new example of Jericho's wrestling genius has just been revealed in the form of a new trademark filing.

Jericho debuted a new move during the Collision win over Bandido: The HI Spot. The head-scissors takedown saw Jericho yell "Hi guys!" to the crowd on his way down. The wrestling legend filed to trademark "THE HI SPOT" with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on February 25.

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes," reads the filing.
Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Chris Jericho has created iconic names for his finishing moves from past years. These include Walls of Jericho, Lionsault, Codebreaker, the Liontamer, and the Judas Effect, among others.

Chris Jericho rumored for another big rematch

Chris Jericho has retained the ROH World Championship for the third time in his second reign. He is now rumored for another rematch.

Saturday's AEW Collision saw The Learning Tree retain over Bandido. The match was made after the masked lucha star pinned Jericho clean during their trios match at the Grand Slam. Saturday's main event also ended with a clean pin, without interference from Big Bill or Bryan Keith. Jericho is now rumored to have a rematch with Bandido at ROH Supercard of Honor.

Chris Jericho's first ROH World Championship reign began when he dethroned Claudio Castagnoli in September 2022.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
