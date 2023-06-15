Chris Jericho could finally end WWE Hall of Famer's 38-year career

Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic superstars in the business with a career spanning over three decades. He has literally competed all over the world and has challenged and faced superstars from several generations. His last feud was against Adam Cole, against whom he unfortunately lost.

Now, there is the possibility of another dream match right in front of the former AEW World Champion. It all began when Darby Allin confronted Sammy Guevara, about how he needed to make changes for his career. Jericho took offense to this and confronted the pair. Jericho then threatend Allin leading to Darby's mentor Sting coming out to even the odds.

This was the first time in history that The Ocho and The Icon shared a ring, despite being on the same promotion in several instances, including being at WCW more than two decades ago. The confrontation between the two may lead to a match between them. This may be Sting's first singles match in a while, and at this point in his career, this could be a perfect scenario for it to be his last match.

A feud between Chris Jericho and Sting would go well no matter who the winner is. If Jericho is to win in their dream match, this would bring back his momentum, after he lost the high-intensity feud he had with Adam Cole. Sting's loss then would be to one of the greatest to do it.

If WCW legend takes the win, he goes out with a bang. Considering Chris Jericho's ability to bring out great feuds, he can help build up an intense feud and make Sting look good in his last match.

Chris Jericho allegedly arrested for unruly behavior at hotel

On the Jim Cornette's Experience podcast, a fan sent out a letter to the veteran, which contained information about Jericho allegedly being arrested. He was first confronted for unruly behavior but continued being unruly and arrogant to security, which led to Y2J being arrested.

“A good friend who is a police officer in the PSNI, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, contacted me and showed me bodycam footage of a drunken, aggressive, and flexing man in the corridor of a local hotel in Belfast. The man in question was Chris Jericho. Police were called after reports of loud music, aggression towards hotel staff, and […] general disturbing of the peace coming from the hotel room he was staying in, and my friend was one of the officers to respond.” [01:46 – 02:25]

