Chris Jericho was allegedly arrested after drunkenly "flexing" in a hotel

Chris Jericho has a checkered history with hotel staff. His outbursts on social media have garnered attention from wrestling fans around the world. However, there are two sides to every story, and perhaps The Ocho is not as innocent in these cases as he may seem.

On Jim Cornette's Experience podcast, the veteran manager read out a letter sent by a fan, detailing a hotel incident in which Jericho was involved. The ordeal allegedly occurred in Belfast in July 2022 and resulted in the former AEW Champion being arrested.

The letter reads as follows:

“A good friend who is a police officer in the PSNI, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, contacted me and showed me bodycam footage of a drunken, aggressive, and flexing man in the corridor of a local hotel in Belfast. The man in question was Chris Jericho. Police were called after reports of loud music, aggression towards hotel staff, and […] general disturbing of the peace coming from the hotel room he was staying in, and my friend was one of the officers to respond.” [01:46 – 02:25]

The fan noted that Jericho's rock-and-roll tendencies and lifestyle might be the reason for his issues with hotel staff. Cornette continued reading:

“My friend […] recognized Jericho and attempted to talk him down and calm the situation. Jericho raised his arms and flexed to show his dominance to the officers, and stated, 'Don’t you know who I am?’ and similar phrases one would expect from an inebriated individual. He was then arrested by the officers. I believe he was released when he sobered up a few hours later, but this tickled me to no end.” [02:27 – 03:00]

Ultimately, no serious or long-term damage was caused. Nonetheless, the amusing story shed some light on the behind-the-scenes life of the famed AEW wrestler.

What is Chris Jericho up to now?

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. During his time in ECW, WCW, and WWE, Le Champion mastered the art of reinvention and accumulated numerous world titles in the process.

He continues to work for AEW and is one of the company's top stars. He was the promotion's inaugural World Champion and is the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society. He is currently coming off the back of a heated feud with Adam Cole and is rumored to be involved with the upcoming AEW Collision television show.

At 52 years old, Chris Jericho could be nearing the end of his career. However, whenever he decides to call it a day and hang up his boots, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the best the sport has ever seen.

