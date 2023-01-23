"Relax Karen" - Fan calls out AEW star Chris Jericho following recent outburst

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vented his frustrations on social media following an unpleasant experience with his recent hotel stay. One fan reacted to Jericho's sudden outburst by dubbing him a 'Karen.'

Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to share his horrible experience at a Hilton Hotel. He had booked a room in the Presidential suite, but unexpectedly, the room wasn't available when he arrived at the hotel. Resulting in Jericho venting his frustrations on Twitter.

"Hey Derek the manager…Im a @HiltonHotels Diamond member w 2.5mil points. So why did u threaten me when I checked into @hiltonpresident in Kansas City & u didn’t have the rooms I paid for avail? U threatened & demeaned me, when all I wanted was the rooms I booked? AWFUL SERVICE!" Chris Jericho tweeted.

In a now-deleted post, one fan reacted to the tweet via his Facebook profile. He mentioned that it was weird for the first-ever AEW World Champion to brag about the amount of Hilton points he had on social media and ridicule a hotel manager.

"Relax Karen, bragging about your points isn’t gonna win you any in this bizarre choice to call out a hotel manager on social media 😬 #chrisjericho #karen #wrestlingnews," the fan said.

Chris Jericho is set to wrestle Ricky Starks and Action Andretti in a tag team match

Heading into the new year, The Ocho invited Ricky Starks to join The Jericho Appreciation Society. When the former FTW Champion refused the offer, Jericho's faction began to attack Starks. AEW's newest signee, Action Andretti, rushed in for the rescue.

This led to a match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara, The Ocho, and the team of Ricky Starks and Action Andretti. The match is scheduled to take place this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the match, Andretti's team gained some momentum at Rampage as the 25-year-old picked up a win against JAS member Daniel Garcia.

