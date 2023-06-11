"Please retire" - Former WWE titleholder sends a message to Chris Jericho

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently urged AEW star Chris Jericho to hang up his boots.

Jericho kicked off his wrestling career over three decades ago. The 52-year-old has had a legendary career in ECW, WCW, and WWE, winning several titles, including four world championships. In 2019, Jericho joined AEW, where he is currently the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society. He is also a former AEW World Champion.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Then And Now, Dupree was asked to describe or send a message to Jericho. The former Tag Team Champion urged the wrestling legend to retire.

"Please retire," he said. [From 00:56 to 00:57]

Check out the video below:

Big Show once put a loaded gun to Rene Dupree's head. Check out the story here.

What did Ex-WWE star Paul London say about Chris Jericho on Wrestling Then And Now?

Chris Jericho was recently mentioned on another episode of Wrestling Then And Now. While speaking on the podcast a few weeks ago, former WWE Superstar Paul London addressed his relationship with the former AEW World Champion.

London disclosed that although he admired Jericho growing up, his feelings changed when he worked with the wrestling legend in the Stamford-based company.

"[Chris Jericho?] I'm trying not to censor or mute myself now but... uh, don't always meet your heroes, you know. Don't always meet your heroes. I loved Jericho as a kid. As you start to work with guys, you see different sides of them. I mean, no, he'll talk about himself enough I'm sure. What am I gonna add to him," London said.

Paul London mistakenly received VIP treatment due to having the same initials as Triple H. Check out the story here.

Please credit Wrestling Then And Now and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes