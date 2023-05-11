"Don't always meet your heroes" - Ex-WWE star on working with Chris Jericho

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently opened up about working with Chris Jericho.

The former World Tag Team Champion spent about five years as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which he faced several top stars, including Chris Jericho. London and Jericho squared off only once in singles competition in July 2008. The bout ended in London's defeat via submission.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Then And Now, the 43-year-old spoke about his experience working with Jericho.

"[Chris Jericho?] I'm trying not to censor or mute myself now but... uh, don't always meet your heroes, you know. Don't always meet your heroes. I loved Jericho as a kid. As you start to work with guys, you see different sides of them. I mean, no, he'll talk about himself enough I'm sure. What am I gonna add to him," he said. [2:24 to 3:03]

Paul London mistakenly received VIP treatment due to having WWE CCO Triple H's same initials. Check out the story here.

Paul London was also disappointed after meeting WWE CCO Triple H

Another superstar Paul London admired before joining the company was Triple H. However, the 43-year-old former Tag Team Champion did not have the best relationship with The Game during his WWE run.

In the same interview with Wrestling Then And Now, London addressed his relationship with Triple H.

"There was never really much heat there. But, I don't know, he seemed to have his thumb on me. And, you know, there were times when I'd ask him, I was like, 'When do we get to have a match? I wanna wrestle you, Hunter. Like, when do we get to...' [Imitating Triple H]: 'Oh, it's not up to me. It's not up to me.' Okay, that's bullsh*t. Yeah, I mean you know da*n well if you said you wanted to... Yeah, so, I don't think he's the most honest guy. But I don't know why he wouldn't be able to just tell me straight up or what his deal was. I don't know what that is."

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



21st May 2006



doing Paul London things on his way to winning his WWE Tag Team Title Match at Judgment Day. 🗓 ON THIS DAY🗓21st May 2006 @LondonFu doing Paul London things on his way to winning his WWE Tag Team Title Match at Judgment Day. 🗓 ON THIS DAY🗓21st May 2006@LondonFu doing Paul London things on his way to winning his WWE Tag Team Title Match at Judgment Day. https://t.co/LfCKCdWfKs

WWE legend was the locker room's 'Don Corleone,' claims Paul London. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Wrestling Then And Now and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes