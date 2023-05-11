Ex-WWE star mistakenly received VIP treatment due to having Triple H's same initials

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently recalled receiving special treatment on tours due to having the same initials as Triple H.

London signed with the Stamford-based company in 2003. He spent about five years as an active competitor, during which he held the WWE Tag Team Title, World Tag Team Championship, and the Cruiserweight Title. However, he was released from his contract in November 2008.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Then And Now, London disclosed that he has the same first and middle name as Triple H. He and The Game also have the same initials in real life. That similarity led to London getting VIP treatment on some WWE tours.

"Funny enough he and I have the same initials. Like our first and middle name are the same. But our initials are PML. Our first two names are Paul Michael. The only difference is just our last names. But they both start with an L. So, when we'd travel overseas, I found myself getting all these extravagant rooms," he said.

The former Tag Team Champion added:

"I remember in South Africa. We were down in Cape Town and I had like this bungalow like out in the jungle or something away from the main building and I had Brian [Kendrick] and I can't remember, maybe Jimmy Yang, came over and they're like, 'what the hell?!' I'm like, 'what? Your rooms aren't like that?' They're like, 'no!' And I was like, 'well, stick with me guys.' But like I kept getting these crazy rooms and then later on I was walking down the hallway. I can't remember where this. This is some other tour and Hunter was like like, 'how you like them rooms London?' I was like, 'oh, no.' He goes, 'don't worry about it. [laugh]' And he walked off." [8:01 to 9:09]

Paul London recalled two former champions almost getting into a backstage brawl because of a WWE female fan. Check out the story here.

Paul London had a "weird" relationship with Triple H in WWE

Before joining the Stamford-based company, Paul London was a fan of Triple H. However, he had what he dubbed a "weird and goofy" relationship with The Game during his WWE run.

In the same interview with Wrestling Then And Now, London claimed that The Game was not the most honest guy.

"There was never really much heat there. But, I don't know, he seemed to have his thumb on me. And, you know, there were times when I'd ask him, I was like, 'When do we get to have a match? I wanna wrestle you, Hunter. Like, when do we get to...' [Imitating Triple H]: 'Oh, it's not up to me. It's not up to me.' Okay, that's bullsh*t. Yeah, I mean you know da*n well if you said you wanted to... Yeah, so, I don't think he's the most honest guy. But I don't know why he wouldn't be able to just tell me straight up or what his deal was. I don't know what that is."

Paul London recalled how a co-worker reacted when taking a call from The Rock. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Wrestling Then And Now and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes