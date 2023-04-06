Two former champions reportedly "almost went to blows" backstage because of female WWE fan

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently recalled Ken Kennedy and Hardcore Holly almost getting into a backstage brawl because of a female fan.

London joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2003. Over the next five years, he shared the locker room with several superstars, including Bob Holly (Hardcore Holly) and Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy).

In a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene, London recalled that Anderson once brought in a female fan to catering during a European tour, which did not sit well with Holly.

"I remember at another European tour he brought like a notorious female fan, I'll just say nicely, into catering. (...) So, at the hotel catering, that's like roped off for the boys, he brought her into breakfast with everybody. (...) So, he brought her into catering and then when we got to the building, your boy Hardcore Holly took it upon himself to...," he said.

The former Tag Team Champion disclosed that Anderson and Holly almost had a physical altercation backstage.

"They got into a huge face-to-face argument in the back too after this. But when we got to the building at catering, I remember Bob had sectioned, like he had written paid signs on paper and he brought it into catering in the back at the building. He put it on the back of a chair and it was like, 'Kennedy' and then he put 'Kennedy's rat' on the back of the other chair. And Ken walked in, he saw that and like he got all pissed off and I guess he said something to Bob and like they almost went to blows. I mean, Bob would've probably beat the sh*t out of him," London added. [1:27 - 3:20]

What did Bob Holly say about working with Ken Anderson in WWE?

Bob Holly and Ken Anderson shared the ring a few times between 2005 and 2008. However, they went one-on-one only once in 2005 at No Mercy Pay-Per-View. The match ended with Anderson's victory.

In an interview with Pulse Wrestling in 2009, Holly addressed his heat with the former WWE United States Champion.

"That motherf**ker… he's a dead man walking. I told VPW that if they get him on their show, I'll not only work for free but I'll fly myself in too. If I ever see him again, I'm going to jail, that's all there is to it," he said. [H/T: 411Mania]

