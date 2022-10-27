Former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London has discussed a bizarre time when The Rock allegedly called Orlando Jordan.

Paul London was a staple of WWE's Cruiserweight Division during the Ruthless Aggression Era (early to mid-2000s). While he enjoyed a reign as WWE Cruiserweight Champion, he also had one of the longest Tag Title runs in WWE history alongside Brian Kendrick. During his time with the promotion, London shared the locker room with some of the industry's biggest and most bizarre names.

During a recent appearance on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, London outlined an incident involving Orlando Jordan. In the clip, London noted that he was new to the road and had his expenses paid by WWE. This led Orlando to start tagging along with him while traveling.

"We were at the TV hotel, I think I was comped because I was still pretty new on the road, and when you're on the road any you get comped, all the f***in' freeloaders, especially if they're not your friends will be like 'hey I'm ridin' with you.' and they'd all f***in' jump in. Most of the guys were my friends but he [Orlando Jordan] had slithered in there somehow." he said (0:13 - 0:46)

While London and his unnamed riding companions were about to leave the arena one night, he described Jordan on the phone. He then noted that Jordan had a loud conversation with who he claimed was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"He was, like, messing with his phone and then, like, I don't know, some sort of call-back feature or something, and he was like, 'Hey, uh, can you guys keep it down, it's Dwayne.' he added (1:49 - 2:09)

The former champion described Orlando Jordan's conversation with 'The Rock'

London then described the alleged conversation Orlando had with The Rock, as he remembered it.

In the same clip, uploaded to the Cafe de Rene YouTube Channel, London recalled Jordan boastfully reciting compliments from the alleged phone call. He even mentioned former WWE show Velocity. Putting himself in Jordan's perspective, London re-created the call.

"Oh, what's up, baby? Oh yeah, nah, I miss you too, man. Yeah, yeah, yeah, cool. Oh, you saw my match? On Velocity? I mean, I thought it was alright, but if you thought it was great, yeah. I guess it was. Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, you know I'll be there. Cool man, yeah, you too brother. Alright, love you too." London said, allegedly quoting Orlando (2:10 - 2:41)

It is worth pointing out that this is just Paul London's impression of the alleged call, and that Orlando Jordan has never personally told this story.

