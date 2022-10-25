WWE Legend Dutch Mantell has discussed a potential sale of WWE, and comments made by The Rock and Nick Khan.

The People's Champ, who recently celebrated the release of his DC Comics blockbuster Black Adam, also addressed becoming a potential shareholder in the WWE in recent times. Current WWE co-CEO Nick Khan is apparently a lifelong friend and business associate of Dwayne Johnson, giving Rocky a potential gateway to stock or a high position in the company.

Now, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell has discussed the potential sale of WWE during a recent podcast. In a clip uploaded to the Story Time with Dutch Mantell YouTube Channel, Dirty Dutch noted that he thinks the company will be sold and agreed with Rocky's recent comments.

The Great One said whoever buys WWE would need to love wrestling. Mantell also noted that the new owners would need to know how the wrestling business worked.

"I think it will be sold, and if the offer came and it was good enough, what's that old saying? I'll make them an offer they can't refuse? Godfather one, or two, whatever it was," he said. [2:02 - 2:17]

Mantell then referenced Rocky directly.

"It's a five billion dollar company, that's what they estimate the value... And I do agree with Rock, somebody that gets that has to love the wrestling business, and has to know the ups and the downs of business flow," he said. [2:22 - 2:42]

What were The Rock's comments on a potential Executive role in WWE?

The former WWE Champion spoke about the likelihood of him one day sitting on the WWE board.

During an interview with Bloomberg this past week, The Rock noted that he and Nick Khan have discussed The Great One potentially joining the company's board of directors. Rocky also noted that his family's wrestling journey began in Canada.

"Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana [Johnson’s tequila brand]. I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure."

