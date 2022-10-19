Hollywood megastar and multi-time WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently discussed the possibility of taking up a corporate role in WWE. The Great One even revealed that he has talked to co-CEO Nick Khan about it.

Johnson bought the XFL, an alternative American football league, off of Vince McMahon after its 2020 season was suspended due to COVID lockdowns. The new season of the XFL will begin in February 2023. The nine-time world champion is currently promoting his upcoming film, DC's Black Adam.

The Brahma Bull was asked during an interview with BNN Bloomberg about potentially making investments in the company that first shot him to fame. The 50-year-old admitted that he has discussed the possibility in the past, but he wasn't quite sure that it's in the cards.

"Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana [Johnson’s tequila brand]. I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure."

The Rock was last seen in WWE on the October 4, 2019 episode of SmackDown, the show's first episode on FOX. Many also expect him to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania 39.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson does a promo advertisment for India vs. Pakistan at the T20 Cricket World Cup

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently recorded a promo advertisement for the India vs. Pakistan match on October 23 at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

The two fierce rivals will collide almost a year on from their match at last year's T20 World Cup, where Pakistan notched a thumping 10-wicket victory over the Men in Blue.

While promoting his upcoming movie Black Adam, The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment filmed a 20-second promo for the tournament's Indian broadcaster, Star Sports.

This will be the third match between the two teams this year as the match-up has become a scarce sight across sports in recent years, with the two nations only meeting in multi-nation tournaments. India and Pakistan men's cricket teams squared up twice during the Asia Cup earlier this year, with both picking up one win each.

While The Rock promoting a cricket match is a bizarre sight, the ad might bring in more eyes to the contest already expected to be watched by a billion people.

